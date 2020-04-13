Global Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market by Types, Applications, Countries, Companies and Forecasts to 2027

The Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market report provides overview of industry characteristics, manufacturing technology, industry chain analysis and latest market trends dynamics. The Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market report also explores future trends for supply, demand and market growth rate, market size, prices, trading, competition and value chain as well as Key Players of the industry information with forecast from 2020 to 2027.

Crude sulfate turpentine is a liquid solvent which is derived as the by-product of the kraft wood pulping process employed during the manufacturing of kraft paper. It is considered as a sustainable and biodegradable material used as a chemical intermediate by the chemical industry. Crude sulfate turpentine derived by tapping usually contains approximately 65 percent gum rosin and 18 percent gum turpentine. It contains terpenes, alpha-pinene, beta-pinene, and other organic compounds and is used as a fuel.

The increasing demand for crude sulfate turpentine derivatives such as camphene is likely to spur the growth of the crude sulfate turpentine market. Camphene is prevalently used in the food and beverage industry as a food additive to improve taste and increase shelf life. It is also used in as a food additive in the animal feed. The versatile uses of camphene in a number of end-uses is likely to support the growth of the overall crude sulfate turpentine market. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for other derivatives of crude sulfate turpentine such as pure alpha-pinene, and beta-pinene, terpineol, camphor, and carene is anticipated to augment the demand for crude sulfate turpentines.

