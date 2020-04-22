Global Critical Communication Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Critical Communication market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Critical Communication market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed.

The critical communication market has been segmented on the basis of end-use vertical into public safety, transportation, utilities, mining, and others. The critical communication market for the transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023 owing to the rising need for critical communication solutions at airports in developing countries such as China and India. Moreover, the increasing need for the upgrading of conventional analog networks to digital networks (LTE and TETRA) is contributing to the growth of the market for the transportation vertical.

The critical communication market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023 owing to the new developments in technological fields, increasing infrastructural developments, and ongoing smart-city projects in the region. Moreover, organizations in APAC are expected to invest heavily in critical communication to deal with terrorist breaches and natural disasters, and for use in applications such as transportation. In addition, various ongoing projects in India, China, and South Korea, such as metro and railway communication projects, are boosting the growth of the critical communication market in this region.

The global Critical Communication market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Critical Communication volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Critical Communication market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Motorola

Ericsson

Nokia

ZTE

Huawei

AT&T

Harris

Hytera

Cobham Wireless

Ascom

Leonardo

Mentura Group

Inmarsat

Zenitel

Telstra

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Land mobile radios (LMRs)

Long-term evolution (LTE)

Segment by Application

Public Safety

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Others

