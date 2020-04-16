Global Cranberry Extract Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cranberry Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cranberry Extract Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cranberry Extract market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cranberry Extract market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cranberry Extract market.”

Cranberry, an evergreen shrub found in wet areas include wetlands and marshy areas. Cranberry is native to northern parts of the United States. Cranberry extract include powder, liquid and pigment of anthocyanin. Anthocyanin is used in dietary supplement products. It is used as natural food colors in food and beverages industry along with that it can be used in seafood and poultry. In cosmetic industry, it is used as an antioxidant for skin. It is a rich source of anti-oxidants and an effective cure for bladder infections. Increasing demand for natural products and more utilization of cranberry extract as natural food colors drive an increase in demand in the global market.

With the increasing demand for natural flavors and pigmenting agent, the consumers are more inclined towards using cranberry extract products as compared to artificial agents, along with the changing lifestyle focused more towards natural products benefit drives an increase in demand for the global market. Rising application of cranberry extract and consumer preference for its strong red pigment is expected to account an increase in demand in the global cranberry extract market. The seasonal availability and fluctuating prices for cranberry fruits along with stubborn disease caused by Viburnum leaf beetle destroying global cranberry yield are the only restraint for the cranberry extract market.

The global Cranberry Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cranberry Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cranberry Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

NOW Foods

Ocean Spray

Pharmavite

Natures Way

SWISSE

Gaia Herbs

NatureS Best

The Green Labs

RB

Amway

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Dried

Powder

Segment by Application

Food And Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Confectionary

Personal Care

Beauty Products

Others

