Global Corrugated Plastic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Corrugated plastic is usually made from polypropylene which is capable of being recycled. Fluted (corrugated) Polypropylene (PP) sheet, a polyolefin product, is a lightweight, material known for its versatility across many industries and applications. Fluted PP is used in Graphic Arts, Packaging, Agriculture, Automotive and Industrial markets. Common applications include signage, trade show and retail display, binding/stationary, crates, as separators or liners in packaging, vehicle trunk liners, and more. Sturdy, reusable, recyclable, returnable, waterproof fluted polypropylene shipping containers are superior to corrugated paper. Polypropylene offers good resistance to chemical or acid attacks and has low moisture absorption and superior electrical insulation.

The global Corrugated Plastic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corrugated Plastic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated Plastic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Coroplast (Inteplast Group)

Primex Plastics

Karton

SIMONA

DS Smith

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

Northern Ireland Plastics

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Tah Hsin Industrial

Twinplast

Plastflute

Creabuild

Corex Plastics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others

Segment by Application

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

