Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Corrugated board packaging technique is regarded as the biggest segment among the overall paperboard packaging technique. Corrugated Board is a high performance packaging material designed to pack, protect and promote products. Corrugated board is a combination of three sheets of paper, collectively called containerboard. The paper layers on the outside are known as the liners, or linerboard, while the fluted or wave-shaped material in the middle layer is called corrugating medium.

North America is the largest market for corrugated board packaging followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness better growth rate due to increasing growth in the end-user industries in countries such as China and India. In last few years there is a significant growth in consumption of corrugated box in India by processed food industry, fruits & vegetables suppliers, electronic industry and consumer durable goods industry.

The global Corrugated Board Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corrugated Board Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated Board Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Faced

Single Wall

Twin Wall

Triple Wall

Segment by Application

Food And Beverages

Automotive

Personal Care

Others

