Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Anti-corrosion refers to the protection of metal surfaces from corroding in high-risk (corrosive) environments. When metallic materials are put into corrosive environments, they tend to have chemical reactions with the air and/or water. The effects of corrosion become evident on the surfaces of these materials. For example, after putting a piece of iron into a corrosive atmosphere for an extended period, it starts rusting due to oxygen interaction with water on the surface of the piece of iron.

Between 2017 and 2025, powder-based corrosion protection polymer coatings are anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of not more than US$ 652 Mn in the global market.

The global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Polycorp

Koch Knight

STEULER

Akzo Nobel

Jotun

Axalta

Ashland

Sherwin Williams

PPG

BASF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Fluoropolymer

Others

By Form Type

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder-based

Segment by Application

Marine

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Construction

Automotive

Others

