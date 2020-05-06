Global Continuous Testing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Continuous Testing market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Continuous Testing market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Continuous Testing market.”

The rapidly changing competitive scenarios has encouraged enterprises to adopt continuous testing to facilitate continuous delivery by continual improvement through feedback from business stakeholders, and by proper validation of processes and transactions. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) companies deal with critical credit management, collection management, and fraud detection management in its day to day financial operations. BFSI organizations are looking forward to provide customer friendly digital solutions and software platforms, so that they can serve their customers in a better way. The BFSI industry has been a major contributor, in terms of the revenue generated, in the continuous testing market.

The global Continuous Testing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Continuous Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Continuous Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

EPAM Systems

Mindtree

HCL Technologies

ATOS

Tech Mahindra

Hexaware

Tricentis

Cigniti

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

NIIT Technologies

Qualitest

CA Technologies

Logigear

IBM

Capgemini

Parasoft

Softcrylic

Spirent Communications

Cognizant

Micro Focus

Syntel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Segment by Application

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

