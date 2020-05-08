Global Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Continuous Cardiac Monitoring Devices market.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) like stroke and heart disease are the leading cause of death across the globe. As per World Health Organization (WHO), 30% of the deaths caused globally in 2008 was due to heart disease which accounted for 17.3 Mn. Majority of cardiovascular diseases could be managed by early detection of abnormalities in the functioning of heart. Continuous cardiac monitoring devices are used for observation of cardiac activity. Continuous monitoring of heart is mandatory to assess patients condition suffering from CVD. Cardiac monitoring devices records and display pressure and electrical waveforms of the cardiovascular system for measurement and treatment.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardiac Science Corporation

Deltex Medical

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

GE Healthcare

LiDCO Group

Medtronic

Mennen Medical

Phillips Healthcare

PULSION Medical Systems

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable

Standalone

Segment by Application

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Cardiology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

