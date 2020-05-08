Global Confectionery Processing Equipments Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Confectionery Processing Equipments market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Confectionery Processing Equipments market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Confectionery Processing Equipments market.”

Confectionery processing equipment is used to manufacture a variety of candies and other confectioneries such as cakes, pastries, chocolates, gums, and candies.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the confectionery processing equipment market in 2018, The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period. The market for confectionery processing equipment is developing rapidly in Asia Pacific due to high consumption of convenience foods and the establishment of key confectionery product manufacturers. Population growth, rise in disposable income, changes in eating habits, and urbanization are the key factors that drive the demand for confectionery products in the region.

The global Confectionery Processing Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Confectionery Processing Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Confectionery Processing Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Buhler

GEA Group

Alfa Laval

JBT Corporation

Aasted

BCH

Tanis Confectionery

Baker Perkins

Sollich

Heat and Control

Rieckermann

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermal

Mixers, blenders, and cutters

Extrusion

Cooling

Coating

Others

Segment by Application

Soft confectionery

Hard candies

Chewing gums

Gummies & jellies

Others

