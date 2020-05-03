Global Compound Feed Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Compound Feed market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Compound Feed market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Compound Feed market.”

Compound feed is a complete feed which plays an important role in the growth and performance of the animals. This increasing awareness about the benefits of providing compound feed instead of only forage or silage feed among growers fuels the demand for compound feed. The shift in dietary preferences toward a protein-rich diet, owing to health awareness and a rise in income levels among the population, drives the consumption of meat and other animal-based products.

On the basis of ingredients, the supplements segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The poultry segment is estimated to dominate the compound feed market on the basis of livestock through the forecast period. By form, the pellets segment dominated the market in 2017. On the basis of source, the plant-based segment accounted for the largest share of the compound feed market in 2017.

The global Compound Feed market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compound Feed volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compound Feed market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cargill

ADM

New Hope Group

Charoen Pokphand Food

Land Olakes

Nutreco

Guangdong Haid Group

Forfarmers

Alltech

Feed One Co.

J.D. Heiskell & Co.

Kent Nutrition Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cereals

Cakes & meals

By-products

Supplements

Segment by Application

Mash

Pellets

Crumbles

Others (cubes and cakes)

