Global Composites Market’s Growth Trajectory Disrupted by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to be Restored Post Crisis

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global composites market. Key players profiled in the composites study include Hexcel Corporation, TPI Composites, Inc, Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, Faurecia, Performance Composites Inc., Enduro Composites, Inc., Toray Industries, APPLIED POLERAMIC INC., Hexagon Composites, KINECO, Creative Composites Ltd., HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., The Quadrant Group of Companies, Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd., BGF Industries, Inc., FACC AG, Premium Aerotec, Fokker Aerostructures, COTESA GmbH, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, Wethje Carbon Composites, VELLO NORDIC AS, Fiberdur GmbH & Co. KG, Akiet B.V., and FILL GESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.
The report segments the global composites market into:
- Composites Market – By Product Type
- Polymer Matrix Composites
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic
- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic
- Others (Aramid fiber composites, etc.)
- Metal Matrix Composites
- Ceramic Matrix Composites
- Composites Market – By Technology
- Pultrusion Process
- Layup Process
- Filament Winding
- Compression Molding
- Injection Molding
- Resin Transfer Molding
- Others (Automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, etc.)
- Composites Market – By Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Interior
- Exterior
- Power Train Components
- Others (Chassis, brake pads, etc.)
- Construction
- Aerospace & Defense
- Electrical & Electronics
- Marine & Oil & Gas
- Pipes
- Others (Top side applications, etc.)
- Wind Energy
- Others (consumer goods, etc.)
- Composites Market – Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Composites market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.
COVID-19 Impact on Composites Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Composites market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Composites market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
