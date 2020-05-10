Global Composite Pipes Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Composite Pipes market.
Composite pipes are prepared from reinforced and non-reinforced thermoplastics such as GRP, PVC, PP, FRP, and HDPE. Composite pipes have robust mechanical properties and are unaffected by corrosion. In comparison to the unreinforced pipe material for equivalent thickness and size, composite pipes are sturdier and stronger. Composites pipes are relatively better to resist forces during the installation process, which allows them to be drawn with higher force. Composites pipes are extensively preferred in trenchless technology as they are easier to install thus aiding the sales of composites pipe.
Rising number of manufacturers, distributors and suppliers for composite pipe across the globe especially in Asia Pacific, North America and Europe is fueling the sales of composite pipes thereby contributing in the growth of Global composite pipes market.
This report focuses on Composite Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Composite Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
KiTEC
Vasitars
Jindal Pex Tibes
Akiet
KISAN
Cerro Flow Product
Furukawa Electric
Cambridge-Lee
SH Copper
Wieland-Werke
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
14MM
26MM
63MM
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas Industry
Construction Industry
Agriculture Industry
Food & Beverage Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
