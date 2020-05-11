Global Combustion Turbine Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Combustion Turbine market.

Combustion Turbine are primarily used for power generation and direct mechanical drive for production units and feed pumps. Operating a simple cycle turbine power plant for supplying electricity to industries is costlier than purchasing it from outside. Thus, combined cycle power plants are preferred as they are more efficient. A combined heat and power (CHP) plant is an example of combined cycle power plant, which can be employed for electricity production as well as to obtain mechanical drive.

Turbines play an important role in reducing carbon emissions. In comparison with other combustion-based power generation applications, they exhibit lower emissions. With the implementation of various climate change initiatives as well as regulations to cut down GHG emissions, their potential is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

The global Combustion Turbine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Combustion Turbine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Combustion Turbine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Sulzer Ltd.

Siemens Ltd

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Mechanical Dynamics & Analysis

EthosEnergy

MJB International Limited LLC

Ansaldo Energia

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heavy Duty Type

Aeroderivative Type

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

