Global Color Concentrates Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Color Concentrates Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Color Concentrates market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Color Concentrates market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Color Concentrates market.”

On the basis of form, the color concentrates market has been classified into solid and liquid. The solid segment is leading the color concentrates market. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to various properties offered by solid color concentrates, which include low price, less let down ratio, inexpensive investments, dry nature, ease of transportation and storage, excellent color control, and reduced waste, among others. The liquid segment of the color concentrates market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid color development, reduced energy consumption in their manufacturing, low material costs, enhanced color dispersion, accuracy in metering, and high color consistency are the properties offered by liquid color concentrates that have led to the growth of the liquid segment of the color concentrates market.

The global Color Concentrates market is valued at 4700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Color Concentrates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Color Concentrates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clariant

Polyone Corporation

A. Schulman, Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

Ferro Corporation

Breen Color Concentrates

Colortech Inc.

Hudson Color Concentrates

Penn Color, Inc.

Plasticoncentrates, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid

Liquid

Segment by Application

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

