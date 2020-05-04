Global Cold Pressed Juice Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Pressed Juice market.

Mixed fruits and vegetables segment is expected to remain dominant in the global cold pressed juice market over the forecast period.

Demand for cold pressed juice made from mixed fruits and vegetables has been increasing significantly owing to growing concerns regarding various health issues as well as the health benefits associated with consuming these juices. The manufacturing process for cold pressed juices entails using a hydraulic press to extract 100% juice from fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, no additional heat or oxygen is used, which means no nutrients are lost during the process. As compared to other juices, nutrients, amino acids, phytonutrients, minerals, trace minerals, and enzymes are not lost during the extraction procedure in the case of cold pressed juices. These factors are fueling the growth of the mixed fruits and vegetables segment in the global cold pressed juice market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PepsiCo

Suja Life

RAW Pressery

Juice Warrior

Hain BluePrint

Evolution Fresh

Juice Generation

Liquiteria

Juice Press

PreshaFood

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Organic

Conventional

Segment by Application

Retail/Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Internet Selling

Hyper/Super Market

