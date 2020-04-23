Global Coiled Tubing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coiled Tubing market.

Coiled Tubing (CT) is a cost effective solution for numerous well workover and intervention applications, which can continuously circulate through the tubing, and the CT pressure control equipment used in treating live wells. The tool string at the bottom of the coil is called as Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA). It can be a simple jetting nozzle to pump chemicals or cement through the coil or large string of logging tools. The coiled tube is straightened before being inserted into a wellbore and is re-spooled back onto the reel after completion of the operation in the wellbore. Key coiled tubing service categories include well intervention services, including well completion &well cleaning, and CT drilling among others. Some of the key uses of CT include circulation, pumping, logging, perforation, and production.

Potential increase in recoverable resources and increased exploration, production, and completion activities are the most important drivers for the coiled tubing services market. CT services are used to enhance both oil and natural gas production, while these services are necessary for any type of well to complete it and enhance production. Increasing focus toward natural gas production also require coiled tubing services.

The global Coiled Tubing market is valued at 3950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coiled Tubing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coiled Tubing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton Co.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Superior Energy Services Inc.

Weatherford International Ltd.

Archer Limited

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

RPC, Inc.

Trican

Sanjel Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gas

Oil

Segment by Application

Well Intervention (Well Completion & Well Cleaning)

Drilling

