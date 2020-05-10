Global Coated Glass Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coated Glass market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Coated Glass Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Coated Glass market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Coated Glass market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Coated Glass market.”

Glass is the most dominating material in modern architecture. Moreover, glasses are designed to include many desirable properties by modifying its composition and processing.

These glasses undergo specialized chemical and mechanical treatments to increase their strength, durability, and coatings for specific applications. Coatings are deployed on glasses so as to control exposure of the glass surface to vapors, which bind to the glass forming a permanent coating. In addition, coatings on glass improves special reflection, transmission, absorption properties, scratch resistance, and corrosion resistance.

The global Coated Glass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coated Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coated Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AGC Solar

Nippon Sheet Glass

Xinyi Solar

Sisecam Flat Glass

Borosil Glass Works

Interfloat

Hecker Glastechnik

Corning

Guardian Industries

Saint Gobain

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By function

Safety & Security

Solar Control

Optics & Lightening

Fire Rated

Others

By production process

Pyrolytic/Hard Coat

Magnetron Sputter Vacuum Deposition/Soft Coat

By product

Low-E Glass

Heat Reflective

Segment by Application

Architectural

Electronics

Automotive

Optical

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Leisure

