Global Coal Handling System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Coal handling is the initial process in power generation plant or coal-fired power plant Coal handling system is used in the transportation and handling of coal. Coal handling system is an integral part of material flow and coal quality management of the plant. There are various types of coal handling system including stackers, conveyors, feeders, reclaimers, ship loaders and unloaders and wagon tippler and loader. Coal handling system is widely used across industrial applications such as coal mining activities, thermal power plants and port applications.

Presence of leading market players is majorly concentrated in the European countries. These major players in the coal handling system market are focusing on tapping Asia Pacific region owing to its high potential in the thermal power space.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ThyssenKrupp

FLSmidth

Metso Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

FAM Forderanlagen Magdeburg

IHI Transport Machinery

Elecon Engineering

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Tenova S.p.A

Famur SA

TRF Ltd

AUMUND Fordertechnik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stacker

Reclaimer

Feeders

Conveyor

Others

Segment by Application

Coal Mines

Thermal Power Plants

Sea Ports

Others

