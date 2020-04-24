Global Coagulation Analyzers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coagulation Analyzers market.

A coagulation analyzer or a micro-coagulation system is a device that measures and evaluates the speed of clot formation or blood coagulation. It helps to avoid the chances of heart attack, thrombosis, and embolism by detecting the presence of blood clots in the blood vessels.

This analyzer is used to measure a coagulation pathway speed as well as thrombolin & thromboplastin levels in a few minutes. It works on the principle of optical detection method by detecting turbidity during coagulation of the blood causing change in the intensity of light that it scattered.

A micro coagulation system has built-in quality control and security lockout protocols to ensure safe and secure use, as it is used on sensitive information about patients health.

This report focuses on Coagulation Analyzers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coagulation Analyzers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alere

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Diagnostica Stago Sas

Helena Laboratories

Instrumentation Laboratory (Werfen Group)

International Technidyne Corporation (ITC)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By product

Prothrombin Time Testing

Fibrinogen Testing

Activated Clotting Time Testing

D-Dimer Testing

Platelet Function Tests

Anti-Factor Xa Tests

Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for Activated clotting time (ACT)

Other Coagulation Tests

By test type

Optical Technology

Mechanical Technology

Electrochemical Technology

Others

Segment by Application

Clinical Laboratories

Point-of-Care Testing

Others

