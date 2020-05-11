Global Citric Acid-Non-GMO Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Citric AcidÃ¢‚¬Non-GMO market.

Citric acid is a weak organic acid which occurs naturally in citrus fruits. In biochemistry, it is an intermediate in the citric acid cycle, which occurs in the metabolism of all aerobic organisms. Citric Acid Non-GMO is citric acid that is not modified by genetic engineering or transgenic technology. It is used in the manufacture of soft drinks, concentrated juices, drink mixes, candy, preserves and other It is a Non-GMO product

Due to their flavoring, preservative and pH stabilizing properties, citric acid and sodium citrate are used in the manufacture of soft drinks, concentrated juices, drink mixes, candy, preserves and other kinds of foods and beverages. In the pharmaceutical industry it is used in the production of effervescent tablets or other pharmaceutical preparations, especially syrups.

The global Citric AcidNon-GMO market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Citric AcidNon-GMO volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Citric AcidNon-GMO market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpha Chemicals

Sucroal

American International Foods

Captain Drake

Citrique Belge

Ingredients

Ingredientsonline

Jungbunzlauer Suisse

McBoeck

Prinova

Rigest Trading

Westco Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monohydrate

Anhydrous

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Medical

Others

