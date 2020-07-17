Global Cisatracurium Besylate Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.7% From 2020 To 2027

Cisatracurium besylate is classified as a non-depolarizing muscle relaxant which possesses intermediate onset and duration of action. It exerts its pharmacodynamic effect by competitively binding to the cholinergic receptors at the motor plate end causing blockade of neuromuscular transmission by antagonizing the action of acetylcholine. It gets degraded at physiological pH and temperature by the organ independent Hoffman elimination by forming the compound called laudanosine which gets further metabolized and finally excreted via urine.

In the present scenario, the smooth muscle relaxant is spearheading the application segment for the cisatracurium besylate market. It is currently considered as the drug of the first choice for relaxing the muscles of the abdomen and chest region where surgery is to be performed. Cisatracurium besylate is also successfully employed in relaxing the muscles of eyes and bone joints where surgery is to be performed. Mechanical ventilation is anticipated to register rampant market growth in the near future on account of the significant rise in the number of patients suffering from pulmonary disorders chiefly manifested with breathing problems.

Hospital pharmacy is dominating the end-user segment in the cisatracurium besylate market on account of immaculate drug dosage monitoring and precise compounding of skeletal muscle relaxant employed in surgical procedures in the intensive care units in the hospitals. The retail pharmacy has gained tremendous traction in the developing nations on account of the presence of a well-developed generic market that caters to provide medical needs of poor patients at affordable prices.

North America is reigning the geography segment for the cisatracurium besylate market. The major contributing features responsible for its overwhelming market growth are the rising prevalence of patients suffering from pulmonary disorders chiefly manifested by breathing problems requiring mechanical ventilation. Effective implementation of guidelines pertaining to anesthesia has increased cisatracurium besylate popularity as an anesthesia adjunct. Europe is in the second position in the regional segment owing to the constant rise in fatal trauma cases with grievous injuries inflicted on the abdomen region requiring surgical procedures. It is the drug of the first choice recommended by EMA as a skeletal muscle relaxant to perform abdominal surgery for its safe drug profile. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative market growth owing to the constant rise in the medical tourism industry and the existence of key players in the region such as Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Sandoz, Inc., etc.

Pharmaceutical companies engaged in the manufacturing of cisatracurium besylate are Pfizer, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Sandoz, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., Fresenius Kabi, Aurobindo Pharma, Accord Healthcare, Somerset Therapeutics, LLC. and Meitheal Pharma.

Market Key Takeaways:

The constant increase in the number of patients receiving tracheal intubation in the intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals

It is frequently used as a skeletal muscle relaxant to perform abdominal, eyes and joints surgeries

Cisatracurium besylate is also used as a drug to facilitate mechanical ventilation in patients suffering from pulmonary disorders chiefly manifested with breathing problems

