Global Circuit Protection Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Circuit protection is the intentional installation of a weak link in an electrical circuit. This is a fuse or circuit breaker, referred to here as a circuit protection device or CPD.

This market research study identifies ABB, Eaton, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, and Alstom as the leading players in the global circuit protection market. A comprehensive analysis of this market is also presented by the product (circuit breakers and fuses), end-user (electric utility, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics equipment, automotive, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The global Circuit Protection market is valued at 35800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 56200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Circuit Protection volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Circuit Protection market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Eaton Corp. Plc (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Alstom

Mitsubishi Electric

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Overcurrent Protection

ESD Protection

Overvoltage Protection

By Device

Circuit Breakers

Fuses

ESD Protection Devices

Surge Protection Devices

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electronics and Electrical Equipment

Industrial

Energy

Others (Healthcare, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Cement, and Paper and Pulp)

