Global Circuit Breaker Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

A circuit breaker is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect an electrical circuit from damage caused by excess current from an overload or short circuit. Circuit breakers may also be used in the event of pre-existing damage to electrical systems. Its basic function is to interrupt current flow after a fault is detected. Unlike a fuse, which operates once and then must be replaced, a circuit breaker can be reset (either manually or automatically) to resume normal operation.

The market in Asia Pacific led the global circuit breaker market in 2017. The circuit breaker market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in Asia Pacific is currently the largest for circuit breakers followed by the North American market. Rising investments in construction and developmental activities and increasing electricity demand are driving the circuit breaker market in Asia Pacific.

The global Circuit Breaker market is valued at 6630 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Circuit Breaker volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Circuit Breaker market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB (Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (France)

Eaton (Ireland)

Siemens (Germany)

Larsen & Toubro (India)

Hitachi (Japan)

CG Power (India)

Efacec (Portugal)

Mitsubishi (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Voltage

Medium Voltage: Live Tank and Dead Tank

High Voltage: Live Tank and Dead Tank

By Type

Indoor Circuit Breakers: High and Medium Voltage

Outdoor Circuit Breakers: High and Medium Voltage

Segment by Application

Transmission and Distribution

Renewable

Power Generation

Railways

