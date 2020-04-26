Global CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells market.

CIGS stands for copper indium gallium selenide, it is a thin film solar cell that is used to convert sun rays into electrical energy. CIGS thin film solar cells are manufactured by the process of depositing a thin layer of indium, copper, selenide and gallium on plastic backing or glass, having electrodes on the back and front to collect current. CIGS has a high absorption coefficient and absorbs sunlight strongly, so a thin film of this material is required to obtain the same electric energy as that of semiconductor materials. The thin-film photovoltaic technologies consists of three mainstreams namely amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride and CIGS. Like other materials in the thin-film photovoltaic technologies, CIGS is also flexible, that allows them to get deposited on the flexible substrates. Also the best performance of the solar cells comes from the glass deposited cells, as all the technologies use high temperature depositions. The performance of polysilicon-based panels are higher than these glass based technologies of solar cells, though advances in CIGS low temperature deposition is trying to erase these performance difference up to a great extent. CIGS Thin-film solar cells market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

The increasing market of solar panels and cost efficiency of electricity generated by solar panels as compared to other sources of energy is driving the CIGS thin-film solar cells market. Also the increased efficiency of CIGS thin film solar cells and the reduced time required to produce the electricity as compared to its counterparts technologies is further contributing in the growing CIGS thin-film solar cells market. Moreover, the rising concerns amongst people for environmental safety is bolstering the CIGS thin-film solar cells market.

The global CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall CIGS Thin-Film Solar Cells market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Trina Solar

Tata Power Solar Systems

Suniva

SolarWorld

Pionis Energy Technologies

JinkoSolar Holding

Borg

Alps Technology

Itek Energy

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

1-2 Micro Meters

2-3 Micro Meters

3-4 Micro Meters

Segment by Application

Automobiles

Electronics And Electrical

Energy And Power

Others

