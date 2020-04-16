Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cigar and Cigarillos market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cigar and Cigarillos Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cigar and Cigarillos market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cigar and Cigarillos market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cigar and Cigarillos market.”

Nicotine addiction is one of the important reasons behind the increasing smoking habits among women. Psychological factors such as tobacco dependency also play a significant role that makes them difficult to stop smoking. For instance, women cite psychological reasons such as smoking as a sign of fashion in society and peer pressure. The social factors include upbringing of children in materially disadvantaged circumstances. These aforementioned factors are making women incline more towards smoking cigars and cigarillos, and to a certain extent, premium cigars. Remarkable cigar consumption among women has been recorded in Sweden.

In Western Europe, nearly 90% of the NORDIC population prefers tobacco /no flavor cigars and cigarillos followed by chocolate and vanilla flavored cigars and cigarillos. Increasing popularity of cigar parlors coupled with the lounge culture in Italy is anticipated to drive the growth of the cigar and cigarillos market in the country. In Switzerland, around 80% of the population uses tobacco/no flavor cigars and cigarillos, followed by fruit and candy flavored products. An increasing female smoking population in countries of Russia and Poland is expected to drive the growth of the Eastern Europe cigar and cigarillos market over the forecast period.

The global Cigar and Cigarillos market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cigar and Cigarillos volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cigar and Cigarillos market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Imperial Brands

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco

Swisher International

Swedish Match

Altria

Arnold Andre

Agio Cigars

J.Cortes Cigars

Joh.Wilh.von Eicken

Dannemann Cigarrenfabrik

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tobacco/No Flavor

Fruit & Candy

Mint & Menthol

Chocolate & Vanilla

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Departmental Stores

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Cigar and Cigarillos Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580