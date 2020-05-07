Global Chlorofluorocarbon Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chlorofluorocarbon market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Chlorofluorocarbon Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Chlorofluorocarbon market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Chlorofluorocarbon market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Chlorofluorocarbon market.”

A chlorofluorocarbon is an organic compound that consists mainly of 3 elements which are carbon, chlorine and fluorine which are produced as a derivative of ethane. These are most often known by the DuPont brand name Freon. Dichlorofluoromethane is the most common representative of this organic compound. Chlorofluorocarbons are non-toxic, non-flammable and do not react with other compounds.

The main drivers for the chlorofluorocarbons market is its use in the refrigerant industry. The automobile industry is one of the main factors that drives the refrigerant industry. The primary application of chlorofluorocarbons is in the refrigerant industry in the manufacturing of refrigeration and air conditioning products. Other applications, which drive its market, include its use in solvents, foam blowing agents, plastics, and electronics among others. The market for chlorofluorocarbons is expected to rise especially in developing countries.

The global Chlorofluorocarbon market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chlorofluorocarbon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chlorofluorocarbon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Daikin Industries

DuPont

Honeywell International

Mexichem Flur

Solvay

Dongyc

Navin Fluorine International

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

SRF

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gas

Liquid

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Household

