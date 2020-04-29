Global Chickpeas Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Report and Forecast 2020-2025

Chickpeas have been a part of a number of traditional diets for decades and have spread their culinary influence all around the world. They are widely used to improve taste and enhance aroma of numerous products such as dips, spreads, soups and sauces. Moreover, chickpea flour is increasingly used in a variety of areas like bakery, beverages, meat, batter and breading, etc. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global chickpeas market reached a volume of 18 Million Tons in 2018 and is further expected to reach 23 Million Tons by 2024. Some of the growth-inducing factors are population growth, increasing disposable incomes, rising health consciousness, low price and growth in the organized food retail sector.

Chickpeas have buttery texture, nutlike taste and are considered an important crop because of the presence of fibre and all the essential vitamins and proteins. Some of the potential health benefits offered by chickpeas include improved digestion, weight management, improved blood regulation, decreased cardiovascular risks and increased satiety.

Chickpeas represent one of the most widely grown and consumed beans across the world. They are also known as garbanzo beans and find their origin in the Mediterranean and the Middle East. They are primarily grown in areas with temperate and semi-arid climate. Chickpeas are available in a variety of colour, taste and seed size. While they are most commonly found in beige colour, other colours include black, green and red.

Market breakup by Type:

Desi

Kabuli

Market breakup by Region:

India

Australia

Pakistan

Myanmar

Ethiopia

Turkey

Others

Key findings from the report:

Two types of chickpeas are Desi and Kabuli. The Desi type is dark-coloured while Kabuli is light-coloured.

Country-wise, India dominated the market with a share of more than 65% of the total global chickpeas production in 2018. India was followed by Australia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Turkey, Iran, Mexico, Canada, Russia and others.

Being fragmented in nature, the global chickpeas market is surrounded by a number of small and big players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

AGT Foods and Ingredients Inc.

Gourmet Foods of Australia Pty Ltd.

Mt Tyson Seeds Pty Ltd.

Agrifoods Australia

Selected Pulse Foods Pty Ltd.

Saskcan Pulse Trading Inc.

Prairie Pulse Inc.

Qualit Agro Processors

Pulses Splitting & Processing Industrial Pvt Ltd.

