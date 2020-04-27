Global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market.

Chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) is an immunoassay technique where the label, i.e. the true indicator of the analytic reaction, is a luminescent molecule. CLIA instruments progressively infiltrated the immunometric assay domain, eventually being used to measure serum concentrations of hormones, drugs, vitamins, tumour markers, infectious disease markers, myocardial damage markers and, finally, autoantibodies. Today, autoantibody detection in immunochemiluminescence can be carried out on instruments specifically dedicated to the autoimmunology laboratory as stand-alone instrumentation or as part of an automated analytical platform.

The global Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Siemens AG Healthcare

BioMerieux

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Tosoh Corporation

Randox Laboratories

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

iaSorin

Beckman Coulter

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche

Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Reagents

Consumables

Analyzers

Segment by Application

Contract Research Organization

Hospitals

Pharmaceuticals

Medical & Diagnostic Laboratories

