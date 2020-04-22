Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chemical Mechanical Planarization market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Chemical Mechanical Planarization market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Chemical Mechanical Planarization market.”

The chemical mechanical planarization is a critical process technology step in the semiconductor wafer fabrication process. In this process step, the top surface of the wafer is polished or planarized to create a flawless flat surface that is essential to make faster and more powerful semiconductor devices with the aid of chemical slurry & mechanical movements.

The global CMP market based on types comprises CMP equipment and CMP consumables. The different CMP consumables included in this report are slurries, pads, and pad conditioners among the others. The demand for planarization in semiconductor devices would increase with an expanding number of end-use applications such as IC manufacturing, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), optics, compound semiconductors, and computer hard drive manufacturing. This increasing global semiconductor sales and growing economic activities in Asia-Pacific and North America is providing opportunities to the CMP equipment manufacturers and consumable suppliers. Most of the manufacturers use leading-edge and more than Moores technologies for semiconductors wafer fabrication. Some of the prominent semiconductor manufacturers and majority of start-ups or new entrants frequently work on smaller wafer sizes (less than 200 mm).

The global Chemical Mechanical Planarization market is valued at 3670 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 6090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chemical Mechanical Planarization volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chemical Mechanical Planarization market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CMP Equipment

CMP Consumable

Segment by Application

IC manufacturing

MEMS & NEM

Optics

Others

