Global Cheddar Cheese Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Cheddar was formerly a village in Somerset, South West England which provided ideal humidity and temperature for maturing of cheese. However, many countries worldwide manufacture Cheddar cheese today which is vital and indispensable part of wide range of fast foods and also a part of daily meals in some regions. Manufacturing of cheddar cheese is multi-step process of heating, cutting & cooking of curd loaves followed by the ageing process.Cheddar Cheese is a good source of protein and calcium but is often high in saturated fat and salt.

Key demand of cheddar cheese include mainly from food manufacturers and food service restaurant. Changing tastes, westernization of food meals, social gatherings, increasing influence of dairy products in consumer diets and higher disposable income is fueling the growth of market worldwide. Also, the growth of cheese consumption among young children & adults can be more prominently seen due to changing food consumption patterns.

The global Cheddar Cheese market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cheddar Cheese volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cheddar Cheese market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amul

Britannia Industries

Kraft Foods

Sargento Food

Parag

Almarai

Bega Cheese

Nandini Cheese

Sargento

Burnett Dairy

Bongards

Tetrapak

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Block

Crumbled

Slice

Spread

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Retailers

