Global Cervical Pillows Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cervical Pillows market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cervical Pillows market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cervical Pillows market.”

One of the important factors boosting revenue growth of the cervical pillows market in the region is a growing instance of neck and other sports related cervical injuries. Tearing of ligaments and muscles of the neck is a common occurrence with people who regularly play sports. Head, shoulder and neck injuries are caused by direct blows; and cervical pillows are increasingly preferred by sportspeople as well as athletes for pain management.

The fiber filled pillows segment was valued at US$ 129.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2017 2025.

The global Cervical Pillows market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cervical Pillows volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cervical Pillows market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Djo Global

Alex Orthopedic

Mediflow

Coop Home Goods

Core Products International

Innocor

Lohmann & Rauscher International

PharMeDoc

Crown Medical Products

CNH Pillow

Therapeutic Pillow International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

Cradle Pillows

Neck Pillows

Side Pillows

Cervical Rolls

Basic Cervical Pillows

By Material Type

Foam Pillows

Fiber Filled Pillows

Memory Foam Pillows

Water Filled Pillows

Gas Filled Pillows

Gel Filled Pillows

Segment by Application

Cervical Spondylosis

Trauma based Whiplash Recovery

Temporomandibular Disorders

