Global Cell Harvesting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Cell harvesting usually for use in cancer or other treatment. Usually the cells are removed from the patients own bone marrow. Stem cells can be harvested from the blood or bone marrow. Umbilical cords have been saved as a future source of stem cells for the baby.

By region, the global cell harvesting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. As increasing R&D expenditure helps in the development of new treatment solutions, supportive government policies for stem cell research and increasing public-private initiatives to encourage public adoption of stem cell-based treatment in the Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The potential use of stem cells in regenerative medicine, such as in case of cancer, trauma, congenital diseases, etc., is also one of the factors contributing to the demand for stem cells for research, thereby contributing toward growth of cell harvesting system market across the globe. The rising prevalence of certain diseases such as cancer is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.

The global Cell Harvesting market is valued at 210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.087 during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cell Harvesting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cell Harvesting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual

Automated

Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical

Stem Cell Research

