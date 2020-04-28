Global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics market.

In medicine, a prosthesis (plural: prostheses; from Ancient Greek prosthesis, addition, application, attachment) is an artificial device that replaces a missing body part, which may be lost through trauma, disease, or congenital conditions. Prosthetics are intended to restore the normal functions of the missing body part.Prosthetic amputee rehabilitation is primarily coordinated by a prosthetist and an inter-disciplinary team of health care professionals including psychiatrists, surgeons, physical therapists, and occupational therapists.

Among other tegions, North America accounts about 30% of the global carbon fibre composites for prosthetics market in 2017 and is expected to see a CAGR of 3.33% during the period of 2017-2025.

The global Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fibre Composites for Prosthetics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ossur

Hanger

Otto Bock HealthCare

Blatchford

Touch Bionics

The Ohio Willow Wood

Fillauer

Alchemy Composites

Freedom Innovations

Trulife

Kinetic Research

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Conventional

Electric Powered

Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics

Segment by Application

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Socket

Modular Components

