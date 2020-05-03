Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic is a high-strength composite material that is light in weight. This makes it suited for use in several industries including aerospace and defense, wind energy, automobile, sports equipment, marine, civil, and molding. Carbon fiber is also becoming the material of choice for making laptops, tripods, sport racquet frames, and stringent instrument frameworks. Carbon fiber consists of high-strength crystalline filaments of a few microns of carbon atoms.

The carbon fiber reinforced plastic market is growing at a significant pace mainly due to its growing demand in industries such as aerospace and automotive. While aerospace is the largest end-user industry for the carbon fiber reinforced plastics market, automotive is growing at the highest pace. Europe and North America are the key markets for carbon fiber reinforced plastics.

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cytec Industries

Toray Industries

SGL-Group

Hexcel

Teijin

Mitsubishi Rayon

Hyosung

Plasan Carbon Composites

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermosetting

Thermoplastic

Segment by Application

Aerospace And Defense

Wind Energy

Automobile

Manufacture

Marine

Others

