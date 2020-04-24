Global Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower oil Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower oil market.

Cananga odorata is also known as the cananga tree, is a large evergreen tropical tree originated in the rain forest of various Asian and South Pacific Islands such as Indonesia, Philippines, Polynesia, Sumatra, Java, and Comoro. The essential oil of Cananga odorata can be extracted by the steam distillation of its fresh flowers called ylang ylang. The essential flower oil has found wide usage in aromatherapy owing to its pleasing fragrance. Cananga odorata (ylang ylang) flower oil has emerged as an essential perfumery ingredient with strong demand in floral and oriental compositions. Ylang ylang flower oil is of high medicinal value due to its properties such as an antidepressant, antiseptic, antiseborrhoeic, hypotensive, aphrodisiac, nervine, and sedative substance. The high growth of cananga odorata (ylang ylang) flower oil is attributable to its perfumery and medicinal applications.

The market of Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) flower oil is expected to be driven by its high perfumery and medicinal values. Owing to its gentle fragrance, it has found wide application in the perfumes and aromatherapy treatments

The global Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower oil market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Biolandes

DoTerra International

Sydney Essential Oils

The Lebermuth

Young Living Essential Oils

Farotti Essenze

Essential Oils Of New Zealand

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cananga Oil From Forma Macrophyllia

Ylang Ylang Oil From Forma Genuine

Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Medical

Personal Care

Others

