Global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market.”

c-Met is a proto-oncogene responsible for encoding the high-affinity receptor for hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). Hepatocyte growth factor is also known as scatter factor which participates in HGF/c-MET signaling pathway. This pathway plays vital role in mitogenesis and morphogenesis during embryonic development and wound healing. The controlled natural activity of c-Met and HGF is important in mammalian development, tissue maintenance, and repair. Binding of HGF to c-MET receptor induces several biological responses collectively known as invasive growth program. These responses are elicited due to activation of several pathways such as RAS pathway, PI3K pathway, STAT pathway, beta-catenin pathway and Notch pathway. However, dysregulation of the HGF/c-MET signaling pathway has been associated with the progression of cancers through activation of oncogenic pathways, angiogenesis and metastasis.

The major cancers such as breast, colon and non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) are being examined for efficacy with c-MET / HGF inhibitors. Several small molecule c-Met kinase inhibitors have demonstrated clinical efficacy in cancer treatment and many clinical trials are underway. However, as the small molecule inhibitors lack specificity or selectivity they can cause toxicity. Therefore, researchers are increasing focus to develop antibody therapeutics against c-Met or HGF.

The global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on C-MET / HGF Inhibitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abxign

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

ArQule

Astex Therapeutics

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

Chroma Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Exelixis

Genmab

Galaxy Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

Hutchison MediPharma

Johnson & Johnson

Kringle Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Methylgene

Novartis

Pfizer

ProMetic BioTherapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

C-Met Biologic Inhibitors

Small Molecule C-Met Inhibitors

HGF Antagonist Antibodies

C-Met Antagonist Antibodies(MetMAb)

HGF Kringle Variant Antagonists

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Sales

