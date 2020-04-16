Global Burn Care Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Burn Care market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Burn Care Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Burn Care market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Burn Care market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Burn Care market.”

Burns are a type of injury caused by exposure to heat. The heat can be thermal, electrical, chemical, or electromagnetic energy. The severity of burn depends upon the size and depth of the burn. Burns are defined as first, second, third or fourth degree burns, depending on how many layers of skin are burned. First degree burns are burns of the first layer of skin. Second degree burns are classified as superficial partial-thickness burns in which the first and second layers of the skin are burnt and deep partial-thickness burns injure deeper skin layers.

The advanced burn care dressings segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018; while, the biologics segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The global burn care market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing demand for biologics like skin grafts and its substitutes and high usage of advanced dressings in the U.S. Asia, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years, with growth in this market centred at China, Japan, and India.

The global Burn Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Burn Care volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Burn Care market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Advanced Burn Care Products

Biologics

Traditional Burn Care Products

Other Burn Care Products

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Physician Clinics

Home Care

Other End Users

