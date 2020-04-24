Global Bricks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bricks market.

A brick is building material used to make walls, pavements and other elements in masonry construction. Traditionally, the term brick referred to a unit composed of clay, but it is now used to denote any rectangular units laid in mortar. A brick can be composed of clay-bearing soil, sand, and lime, or concrete materials. Bricks are produced in numerous classes, types, materials, and sizes which vary with region and time period, and are produced in bulk quantities.

Development of the building & construction industry is a key driver of the concrete block and brick manufacturing market .The number of new housings are on the rise in the developing countries showing a positive overall trend in the construction sector. Demand for sustainable building materials, especially AAC blocks is expected to drive the global concrete blocks and bricks market. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are shifting towards sustainability with the introduction of green building materials.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daksh CLC

Bay Brick

RCP Block & Brick

Tri-County Block & Brick

Hydraform Terms and Conditions

Terre Hill Concrete Products

Columbia Block & Brick

CRH

Wienerberger

Boral

Acme Brick Company

UltraTech Cement

Xella Group

CEMEX

Lignacite

Siporex Company

MaCon

Midwest Block and Brick

Oldcastle

Magicrete Building Solutions

General Shale

Monaprecast

Brickworks

Midland Concrete Products

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Clay Bricks

Concrete Bricks and Blocks

Calcium Silicate Bricks

Others

Segment by Application

Building

Path

Parterre

Others

