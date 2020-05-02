Global Boundary Scan Hardware Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Boundary Scan Hardware market.

Boundary scan is a method for testing interconnects (wire lines) on printed circuit boards or sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit. Boundary scan is also widely used as a debugging method to watch integrated circuit pin states, measure voltage, or analyze sub-blocks inside an integrated circuit.

The electronics market is ever changing and rapidly developing. There is also an increase in the number of electronic goods used by the people. Boundary scan solutions are essential for reducing the development and production costs of products. Additionally, this technology can be applied to the whole product lifecycle, including product design, prototype debugging, production, and field service. The increasing complexity and functionality of printed circuit boards have created potential opportunities for the growth of the boundary scan hardware market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

JTAG Technologies

CheckSum LLC

Goepel Electronic

ASSET InterTech

Acculogic

Flynn Systems

XJTAG Limited

EWA Technologies

Keysight Technologies

Teradyne

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Segment by Application

Medical

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Defense

Others

