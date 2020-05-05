Global Botanical Pesticides Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Botanical Pesticides market.

Pesticides are compounds used to manage fields to prevent formation of pests after the harvesting process. Botanical pesticides are naturally occurring chemicals extracted from plants known to have insecticidal properties. As majority of the synthetic pesticide chemicals cause environmental hazards, botanical pesticides are being deployed as essential alternatives for pest management.

Botanical pesticides are considered as an essential component of the crop protection market. These substances have witnessed high demand among farmers owing to increase in need for environmentally sustainable agrochemicals and rise in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices.

The global Botanical Pesticides market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Botanical Pesticides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Botanical Pesticides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Isagro SPA

Bioworks

Sumitomo Chemical

Arysta Lifescience

Koppert

Bayer

BASF

DOW

Monsanto

Certis

Syngenta

Rallis India

T Stanes

PJ Margo

Biotech International

International Panaacea Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By type

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

By active substance

Nicotine

Pyrethrin

Rotenone

Matrine

Azadirachtin

Segment by Application

Vegetables & Fruits

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turfs & Ornamentals

