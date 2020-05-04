Global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide market.

Boron nitride is a heat and chemically resistant refractory compound of boron and nitrogen with the chemical formula BN. It exists in various crystalline forms that are isoelectronic to a similarly structured carbon lattice. The hexagonal form corresponding to graphite is the most stable and soft among BN polymorphs, and is therefore used as a lubricant and an additive to cosmetic products. Boron carbide (chemical formula approximately B4C) is an extremely hard boroncarbon ceramic, and covalent material used in tank armor, bulletproof vests, engine sabotage powders, as well as numerous industrial applications. With a Vickers Hardness of >30 GPa, it is one of the hardest known materials, behind cubic boron nitride and diamond.

The global Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boron Nitride and Boron Carbide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Denka

Element Six

ILJIN Diamond

Momentive

Mudanjiang Jingangzuan Boron Carbide

Advanced Diamond Technologies

Bruker

Hybrid Plastics

Luxtera

Starpharma

Raymor Industries

Hanwha Nanotech

Intrinsiq Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Boron nitride

Boron carbide

Segment by Application

Pharma & Healthcare

Defense

Aerospace

Biomedical

Food

Energy

