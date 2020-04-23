Global Blowing Agent Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blowing Agent market.

The blowing agent is a chemical substance that is used in generating a gas to expand rubber, plastics, and ceramics to create foam. Blowing agents are used to impart features such as low weight, heat insulation, sound absorbency, permeability, elasticity, electrical insulation, excellent textures, wood grain, and shock absorbency.

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) is the most-widely used product type of blowing agents. HFCs has currently become a widely accepted blowing agent type as they are eco-friendly since they have low ozone depletion potential (ODP). Also, these are used as a replacement for hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) as they are scheduled to phase out by 2030. HCFCs are harmful to the environment and hence are scheduled to phase out. This is driving the manufacturers to use HFCs as a replacement for HCFCs in most of the applications.

Asia-Pacific is the global leader in the blowing agents market, in terms of value, and is expected to continue till 2023. Countries in this region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing significant increase in the use of blowing agents in various end-use industries.

The global Blowing Agent market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blowing Agent volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blowing Agent market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arkema

Daikin Industries

ExxonMobil

Honeywell

The Chemours Company

Aeropres

Ajanta Group

Solvay

Dupont

Haltermann

Foam Supplies

HARP International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Product Type

HCFC

HFC

HC

Others

By Chemistry

Physical Blowing Agents

Chemical Blowing Agents

Segment by Application

Polyurethane Foams

Polystyrene Foams

Phenolic Foams

Polyolefin Foams

Others

