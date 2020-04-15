Global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments market.

Blood pressure monitoring and measurement instrument is a device used to measure blood pressure, composed of an inflatable cuff to collapse and then release the artery under the cuff in a controlled manner, and a mercury or mechanical manometer to measure the pressure. It is always used in conjunction with a means to determine at what pressure blood flow is just starting, and at what pressure it is unimpeded. Manual sphygmomanometers are used in conjunction with a stethoscope.

Increasing incidences of hypertension due to changing lifestyle is the key factor attributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness and demand for home use BP monitors are expected to drive the industry growth in coming years.

Furthermore, technological advancement such as mobile-based BP monitoring systems is anticipated to drive the industry growth. The demand for BP monitors is very high on account of growing geriatric population base and increasing the risk of high blood pressure among wide population base due to rising incidences of obesity & sedentary lifestyle.

The global Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blood Pressure Monitoring and Measurement Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

A&D Medical (USA)

American Diagnostic (USA)

Beurer (Germany)

Bokang Instruments (China)

Briggs Healthcare (USA)

Draegerwerk (Germany)

GE Healthcare (UK)

GF Health (USA)

HealthSTATS International (Singapore)

iHealth Labs (USA)

Jitron (Singapore)

Medel International (Italy)

Microlife (Switzerland)

Omron Healthcare (Japan)

Ozeri USA (USA)

PAUL HARTMANN (Germany)

Philips Healthcare (USA)

Rossmax International (Taiwan)

Shenzhen Kingyield Technology (China)

Spacelabs Healthcare (USA)

Spirit Medical (Taiwan)

SunTech Medical (USA)

TaiDoc Technology (Taiwan)

Tarilian Laser Technologies (UK)

W.A. Baum (USA)

Welch Allyn (USA)

Withings (France)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sphygmomanometers (Aneroid Sphygmomanometers, & Digital Sphygmomanometers)

Ambulatory and Automated BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Transducers

Segment by Application

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Blood banks

