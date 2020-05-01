Global Blood Gas Analyzer Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blood Gas Analyzer market.

Blood gas analyzer is one of the instruments used in clinical laboratories for blood testing. It measures the concentration of hydrogen ions, which helps determine the amount of acidity and the pressure of carbon dioxide and oxygen present in the blood. The measurement of carbon dioxide pressure helps in analyzing the efficiency of a body in acid elimination; similarly, the oxygen pressure determines a bodys efficiency in absorbing oxygen.

North America is estimated to dominate the global blood gas analyzer market in 2018. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of product approvals, and rising government initiatives. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing initiatives by market players and increasing patient population base in this region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Radiometer

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Accurex Biomedical

Instrumentation Laboratory

Medica

Nova Biomedical

Samsung Medison

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Portable

Benchtop

Segment by Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Anesthesiology

ICU

