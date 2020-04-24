Global Blister Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blister Packaging market.

Blister packaging is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The primary component of a blister pack is a cavity or pocket made from a formable web, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or plastic. A blister that folds onto itself is often called a clamshell. Blister packs are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

On the basis of material, the plastic films segment, which is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, held the largest share in 2018. On the basis of technology, the thermoforming segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, while the healthcare segment dominated the applications of blister packaging in 2017. Both these subsegments are projected to grow at the highest rates between 2018 and 2023, in their respective segments.

This report focuses on Blister Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blister Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Bemis

Dowdupont

Westrock

Sonoco Products

Constantia Flexibles

Klockner Pentaplast

Honeywell

Tekni-Plex

CPH GROUP

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Shanghai Haishun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Carded

Clamshell

By Technology

Thermoforming

Cold forming

By Material

Plastic films

Paper & paperboard

Aluminum

Segment by Application

Heathcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

