Global Bleach Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Bleach is a chemical compound derived from natural sources used to whiten fabrics. Bleach works by the process of oxidation, or the alteration of a compound by the introduction of oxygen molecules.

Bleaches work by reacting with many colored organic compounds, such as natural pigments, and turning them into colorless ones. While most bleaches are oxidizing agents (chemicals that can remove electrons from other molecules), some are reducing agents (that donate electrons).

Bleaches generally react with many other organic substances besides the intended colored pigments, so they can weaken or damage natural materials like fibers, cloth, and leather, and intentionally applied dyes such as the indigo of denim. For the same reason, ingestion of the products, breathing of the fumes, or contact with skin or eyes can cause health damage.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Swastik Chemicals

Olin Chlor Alkali

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Lords Chloro Alkali Limited

GACL

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd

Suvidhi Industries

OxyChem

Kuehne

Clorox

Hill Brothers Chemical

Vertex Chemical

HASA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade Bleaching Powder

Food Grade Bleaching Powder

Segment by Application

Industrial Bleach

Water Treatment

Dentistry

Household Cleaning

Others

