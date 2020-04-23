Global Biotechnology Instrumentation Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biotechnology Instrumentation market.

The field of biotechnology is presently one of the most researched and dynamically evolving areas of applied science. The field, dealing with the production of a variety of highly useful products from biological agents or their derivatives, has become a key complementary force, enabling proper operations and output across a number of industries. The applications of biotechnology and the vast range of products manufactured using its principles continue to rise at an enormous pace and the field is expected to witness expansion at a significant pace in the next few years as well.

Rapid advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research require complicated analysis and purification methods. Increased interest in these fields is reported to have led to a significant increase in the use of analytical techniques such as HPLC, gas chromatography and mass spectrometry.

The global Biotechnology Instrumentation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biotechnology Instrumentation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biotechnology Instrumentation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agilent Technologies (USA)

Beckman Coulter (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (USA)

Bruker (USA)

GE HealthCare (UK)

Gilson (USA)

Harvard Bioscience (USA)

Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan)

Illumina (USA)

Lonza (Switzerland)

PerkinElmer (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Shimadzu (Japan)

Siemens (USA)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)

Waters (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electrophoresis

Immunoassay

Chromatography

Imaging

Mass Spectroscopy

Microarray Technology

Laboratory Automation

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Biotech Companies

