Global Bioresorbable Polymers Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Bioresorbable Polymers market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Bioresorbable Polymers market.”

Bioresorbable polymers are a category of biopolymers, which are biodegradable polymers that are produced naturally or synthetically. Biopolymers are renewable, sustainable, biodegradable, non-toxic, non-immunogenic, non-thrombogenic, and non-carcinogenic.

North America is the largest bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, closely followed by Western Europe. Some of the factors driving the growth of the North American market are high growth of end-use industries, amplified local manufacturing, and increased number of domestic players in various vertical market segments.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to high demand from orthopedics and drug delivery applications.

The global Bioresorbable Polymers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bioresorbable Polymers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bioresorbable Polymers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Corbion

Evonik Industries

Foster Corporation

KLS Martin

Poly-Med

Sigma-Aldrich

Mar-Lee Companies

LACTEL Absorbable Polymers

DSM

PCAS

Galatea Surgical

Edge Design Services

Degradable Solutions

Amplitude SystÃƒ¨mes

MAST Biosurgery

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polysaccharides

Proteins

Polylactic acid

Polyglycolic acid

Polycaprolactone

Others

Segment by Application

Orthopedics

Drug delivery

Others

