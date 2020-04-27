Global Bioplastics for Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bioplastics for Packaging market.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Bioplastics for Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Bioplastics for Packaging market.”

Bioplastics are plastics derived from renewable biomass sources, such as vegetable fats and oils, corn starch, or microbiota. Production of such plastics tends to require more fossil fuels and to produce more greenhouse gases than the production of biobased polymers (bioplastics). Not all bioplastics are biodegrade nor biodegrade more readily than commodity fossil-fuel derived plastics. Bioplastics are usually derived from sugar derivativesluding starch, cellulose, lactic acid. As of 2014, bioplastics represented approximately 0.2% of the global polymer market (300 million tons).

Among other endusers, food & beverage segement is the biggest consumer in the global bioplastics for packaging market, holding more than 76% of the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Dow Chemical Company

Braskem

BASF

Tetra Pak International

ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner

Corbion

NatureWorks

Novamont

Mondi Group

Uflex

Amcor Limited

Berry Global

BARBIER GROUP

Jolybar GROUP

Virent

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bio PET

Bio PA

Bio PE

Bio-PP

Bio-PS

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Others

Segment by Application

Bottles

Cups

Trays

Clamshell

Films

Bags

Pouch & Sachet

Others

