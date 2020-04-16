Global Biofuels and Biodiesel Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Biofuels and Biodiesel market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Biofuels and Biodiesel Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Biofuels and Biodiesel market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Biofuels and Biodiesel market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Biofuels and Biodiesel market.”

Biofuels are considered renewable energies, emit less than fossil fuels, and have received increasing attention in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Bioethanol (aka ethanol) is the most well know biofuel and is an alcohol produced from corn, sorghum, potatoes, wheat, sugar cane, even cornstalks and vegetable waste. It is commonly blended with gasoline. Biodiesel is oil from plants or animals used as an alternative to or blended with petroleum diesel in automobiles and industrial fleets with diesel engines.

Biofuels are gaining importance in recent years due to their low carbon emissions, government support, growing automobile industry, volatile and rising crude oil prices, and energy sustainability with new opportunities resulting in scaling up production with utilization of new feed stocks like jatropha and algae for biodiesel and cellulosic feed stocks for bioethanol. Technologies mainly used for bioethanol production is fermentation and for biodiesel, and esterification.

The global Biofuels and Biodiesel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biofuels and Biodiesel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biofuels and Biodiesel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Diester Industries

Neste Oil Rotterdam

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Shandong Jinjiang

Poet

Valero

Green Plains

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Pacific Ethanol

CropEnergies

Raizen

The Andersons

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Transportation

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

